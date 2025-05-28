voltx

price

$0.0102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live VolatilityX price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.34M. The table above accurately updates our VOLTX price in real time. The price of VOLTX is down -31.31% since last hour, down -35.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.15M. VOLTX has a circulating supply of 800.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B VOLTX.

VolatilityX Stats

What is the market cap of VolatilityX?

The current market cap of VolatilityX is $11.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VolatilityX?

Currently, 132.43M of VOLTX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -35.36%.

What is the current price of VolatilityX?

The price of 1 VolatilityX currently costs $0.01.

How many VolatilityX are there?

The current circulating supply of VolatilityX is 800.00M. This is the total amount of VOLTX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VolatilityX?

VolatilityX (VOLTX) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.78M

-35.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 1.34M

Circulating Supply

800,000,000

