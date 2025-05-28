VONVON
Live VON price updates and the latest VON news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000593
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00005
24h high
$0.00006
The live VON price today is $0.00006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $692.56K. The table above accurately updates our VON price in real time. The price of VON is up 0.06% since last hour, up 11.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $59.33M. VON has a circulating supply of 238.31B coins and a max supply of 1.00T VON.
VON Stats
What is the market cap of VON?
The current market cap of VON is $14.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of VON?
Currently, 11.67B of VON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $692.56K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.68%.
What is the current price of VON?
The price of 1 VON currently costs $0.00006.
How many VON are there?
The current circulating supply of VON is 238.31B. This is the total amount of VON that is available.
What is the relative popularity of VON?
VON (VON) currently ranks 1394 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 14.17M
11.68 %
#1394
$ 692.56K
240,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/