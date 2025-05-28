vow

VowVOW

Live Vow price updates and the latest Vow news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0648

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live Vow price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $133.39K. The table above accurately updates our VOW price in real time. The price of VOW is up 0.26% since last hour, down -0.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $74.11M. VOW has a circulating supply of 353.86M coins and a max supply of 1.14B VOW.

Vow Stats

What is the market cap of Vow?

The current market cap of Vow is $22.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vow?

Currently, 2.06M of VOW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $133.39K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.21%.

What is the current price of Vow?

The price of 1 Vow currently costs $0.06.

How many Vow are there?

The current circulating supply of Vow is 353.86M. This is the total amount of VOW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vow?

Vow (VOW) currently ranks 1136 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.86M

-0.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1136

24H Volume

$ 133.39K

Circulating Supply

350,000,000

latest Vow news