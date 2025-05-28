voxel

price

$0.073

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live Voxies price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.81M. The table above accurately updates our VOXEL price in real time. The price of VOXEL is down -0.86% since last hour, down -3.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.91M. VOXEL has a circulating supply of 235.77M coins and a max supply of 300.00M VOXEL.

Voxies Stats

What is the market cap of Voxies?

The current market cap of Voxies is $17.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Voxies?

Currently, 216.42M of VOXEL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.35%.

What is the current price of Voxies?

The price of 1 Voxies currently costs $0.07.

How many Voxies are there?

The current circulating supply of Voxies is 235.77M. This is the total amount of VOXEL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Voxies?

Voxies (VOXEL) currently ranks 1279 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.23M

-3.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#1279

24H Volume

$ 15.81M

Circulating Supply

240,000,000

