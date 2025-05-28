vr

$0.00307

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.003

The live Victoria VR price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.11M. The table above accurately updates our VR price in real time. The price of VR is down -1.38% since last hour, down -0.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $51.59M. VR has a circulating supply of 8.14B coins and a max supply of 16.80B VR.

Victoria VR Stats

What is the market cap of Victoria VR?

The current market cap of Victoria VR is $25.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Victoria VR?

Currently, 1.67B of VR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.75%.

What is the current price of Victoria VR?

The price of 1 Victoria VR currently costs $0.003.

How many Victoria VR are there?

The current circulating supply of Victoria VR is 8.14B. This is the total amount of VR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Victoria VR?

Victoria VR (VR) currently ranks 1084 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.00M

-0.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1084

24H Volume

$ 5.11M

Circulating Supply

8,100,000,000

