$0.00164
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.002
The live Verasity price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.72M. The table above accurately updates our VRA price in real time. The price of VRA is down -0.84% since last hour, down -3.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $158.11M. VRA has a circulating supply of 77.86B coins and a max supply of 96.43B VRA.
about Verasity
What is Verasity?
Verasity Stats
What is the market cap of Verasity?
The current market cap of Verasity is $127.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Verasity?
Currently, 4.71B of VRA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.72M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.96%.
What is the current price of Verasity?
The price of 1 Verasity currently costs $0.002.
How many Verasity are there?
The current circulating supply of Verasity is 77.86B. This is the total amount of VRA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Verasity?
Verasity (VRA) currently ranks 412 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 127.68M
-3.96 %
#412
$ 7.72M
78,000,000,000
