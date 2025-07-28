$2.07 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.99 24h high $2.16

The live Verus price today is $2.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.47K. The table above accurately updates our VRSC price in real time. The price of VRSC is up 3.89% since last hour, down -3.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 163.80M. VRSC has a circulating supply of 79.13M coins and a max supply of 79.13M VRSC .