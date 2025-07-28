vrsc

VerusVRSC

Live Verus price updates and the latest Verus news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2.07

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.99

24h high

$2.16

VS
USD
BTC

The live Verus price today is $2.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $57.47K. The table above accurately updates our VRSC price in real time. The price of VRSC is up 3.89% since last hour, down -3.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $163.80M. VRSC has a circulating supply of 79.13M coins and a max supply of 79.13M VRSC.

Verus Stats

What is the market cap of Verus?

The current market cap of Verus is $163.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Verus?

Currently, 27.76K of VRSC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $57.47K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.88%.

What is the current price of Verus?

The price of 1 Verus currently costs $2.07.

How many Verus are there?

The current circulating supply of Verus is 79.13M. This is the total amount of VRSC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Verus?

Verus (VRSC) currently ranks 350 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 163.86M

-3.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#350

24H Volume

$ 57.47K

Circulating Supply

79,000,000

latest Verus news