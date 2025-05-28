vrtx

$0.0398

24h low

24h high

The live Vertex price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.36M. The table above accurately updates our VRTX price in real time. The price of VRTX is up 0.18% since last hour, down -1.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.78M. VRTX has a circulating supply of 525.82M coins and a max supply of 1.00B VRTX.

What is the market cap of Vertex?

The current market cap of Vertex is $20.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vertex?

Currently, 59.27M of VRTX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.38%.

What is the current price of Vertex?

The price of 1 Vertex currently costs $0.04.

How many Vertex are there?

The current circulating supply of Vertex is 525.82M. This is the total amount of VRTX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vertex?

Vertex (VRTX) currently ranks 1181 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 20.92M

-1.38 %

Market Cap Rank

#1181

24H Volume

$ 2.36M

Circulating Supply

530,000,000

