$0.000967

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00002

24h high

$0.001

The live Vector Smart Gas price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $131.07K. The table above accurately updates our VSG price in real time. The price of VSG is down -0.01% since last hour, up 5.78K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.00M. VSG has a circulating supply of 9.27B coins and a max supply of 9.31B VSG.

Vector Smart Gas Stats

What is the market cap of Vector Smart Gas?

The current market cap of Vector Smart Gas is $8.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vector Smart Gas?

Currently, 135.56M of VSG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $131.07K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5780.65%.

What is the current price of Vector Smart Gas?

The price of 1 Vector Smart Gas currently costs $0.001.

How many Vector Smart Gas are there?

The current circulating supply of Vector Smart Gas is 9.27B. This is the total amount of VSG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vector Smart Gas?

Vector Smart Gas (VSG) currently ranks 1643 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.96M

5.78K %

Market Cap Rank

#1643

24H Volume

$ 131.07K

Circulating Supply

9,300,000,000

