$0.176

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.17

24h high

$0.20

The live Vision price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.38M. The table above accurately updates our VSN price in real time. The price of VSN is up 1.59% since last hour, up 1.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $738.44M. VSN has a circulating supply of 231.79M coins and a max supply of 4.20B VSN.

Vision Stats

What is the market cap of Vision?

The current market cap of Vision is $40.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vision?

Currently, 76.09M of VSN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.59%.

What is the current price of Vision?

The price of 1 Vision currently costs $0.18.

How many Vision are there?

The current circulating supply of Vision is 231.79M. This is the total amount of VSN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vision?

Vision (VSN) currently ranks 846 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 40.48M

1.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#846

24H Volume

$ 13.38M

Circulating Supply

230,000,000

