$0.0094

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.009

The live Vestra DAO price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $86.16K. The table above accurately updates our VSTR price in real time. The price of VSTR is down -0.12% since last hour, up 4.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $469.97M. VSTR has a circulating supply of 1.37B coins and a max supply of 50.00B VSTR.

Vestra DAO Stats

What is the market cap of Vestra DAO?

The current market cap of Vestra DAO is $12.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vestra DAO?

Currently, 9.17M of VSTR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $86.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.75%.

What is the current price of Vestra DAO?

The price of 1 Vestra DAO currently costs $0.009.

How many Vestra DAO are there?

The current circulating supply of Vestra DAO is 1.37B. This is the total amount of VSTR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vestra DAO?

Vestra DAO (VSTR) currently ranks 1448 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.86M

4.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1448

24H Volume

$ 86.16K

Circulating Supply

1,400,000,000

