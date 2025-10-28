Velvet Unicorn by VirtualsVU
Live Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals price updates and the latest Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals news.
The live Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $224.87K. The table above accurately updates our VU price in real time. The price of VU is down -0.71% since last hour, up 24.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.17M. VU has a circulating supply of 994.12M coins and a max supply of 994.12M VU.
Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals Stats
What is the market cap of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals?
The current market cap of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals is $10.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals?
Currently, 21.99M of VU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $224.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.30%.
What is the current price of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals?
The price of 1 Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals currently costs $0.01.
How many Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals are there?
The current circulating supply of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals is 994.12M. This is the total amount of VU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals?
Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
