$0.00000238
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000002
24h high
$0.000002
The live VVS Finance price today is $0.000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $565.40K. The table above accurately updates our VVS price in real time. The price of VVS is up 0.17% since last hour, up 1.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $224.28M. VVS has a circulating supply of 48.42T coins and a max supply of 94.23T VVS.
VVS Finance Stats
What is the market cap of VVS Finance?
The current market cap of VVS Finance is $115.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of VVS Finance?
Currently, 237.56B of VVS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $565.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.07%.
What is the current price of VVS Finance?
The price of 1 VVS Finance currently costs $0.000002.
How many VVS Finance are there?
The current circulating supply of VVS Finance is 48.42T. This is the total amount of VVS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of VVS Finance?
VVS Finance (VVS) currently ranks 444 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 115.16M
1.07 %
#444
$ 565.40K
48,000,000,000,000
