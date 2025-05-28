w

WormholeW

Live Wormhole price updates and the latest Wormhole news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0985

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.1

24h high

$0.10

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wormhole price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $47.26M. The table above accurately updates our W price in real time. The price of W is down -0.47% since last hour, down -3.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $985.23M. W has a circulating supply of 4.60B coins and a max supply of 10.00B W.

Wormhole Stats

What is the market cap of Wormhole?

The current market cap of Wormhole is $453.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wormhole?

Currently, 479.71M of W were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $47.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.43%.

What is the current price of Wormhole?

The price of 1 Wormhole currently costs $0.1.

How many Wormhole are there?

The current circulating supply of Wormhole is 4.60B. This is the total amount of W that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wormhole?

Wormhole (W) currently ranks 181 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 453.31M

-3.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#181

24H Volume

$ 47.26M

Circulating Supply

4,600,000,000

latest Wormhole news