$57.56

$0

(0%)

24h low

$4.87

24h high

$57.81

VS
USD
BTC

The live Web3Frontier price today is $57.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.59M. The table above accurately updates our W3F price in real time. The price of W3F is up 16.15% since last hour, up 1.08K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.76B. W3F has a circulating supply of 218.01K coins and a max supply of 100.00M W3F.

Web3Frontier Stats

What is the market cap of Web3Frontier?

The current market cap of Web3Frontier is $12.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Web3Frontier?

Currently, 27.66K of W3F were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1077.45%.

What is the current price of Web3Frontier?

The price of 1 Web3Frontier currently costs $57.56.

How many Web3Frontier are there?

The current circulating supply of Web3Frontier is 218.01K. This is the total amount of W3F that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Web3Frontier?

Web3Frontier (W3F) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.55M

1.08K %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 1.59M

Circulating Supply

220,000

