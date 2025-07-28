W3GGW3GG
The live W3GG price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $143.50K. The table above accurately updates our W3GG price in real time. The price of W3GG is up 1.06K% since last hour, up 1.06K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $109.74M. W3GG has a circulating supply of 82.10M coins and a max supply of 1.00B W3GG.
W3GG Stats
What is the market cap of W3GG?
The current market cap of W3GG is $12.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of W3GG?
Currently, 1.31M of W3GG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $143.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1064.44%.
What is the current price of W3GG?
The price of 1 W3GG currently costs $0.11.
How many W3GG are there?
The current circulating supply of W3GG is 82.10M. This is the total amount of W3GG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of W3GG?
W3GG (W3GG) currently ranks 1532 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
