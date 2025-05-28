Web3ShotW3S
Live Web3Shot price updates and the latest Web3Shot news.
price
$4.2
$0
(0%)
24h low
$3.23
24h high
$4.50
The live Web3Shot price today is $4.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $61.38K. The table above accurately updates our W3S price in real time. The price of W3S is up 0.16% since last hour, up 28.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $420.00M. W3S has a circulating supply of 55.21M coins and a max supply of 100.00M W3S.
Web3Shot Stats
What is the market cap of Web3Shot?
The current market cap of Web3Shot is $231.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Web3Shot?
Currently, 14.61K of W3S were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $61.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 28.80%.
What is the current price of Web3Shot?
The price of 1 Web3Shot currently costs $4.20.
How many Web3Shot are there?
The current circulating supply of Web3Shot is 55.21M. This is the total amount of W3S that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Web3Shot?
Web3Shot (W3S) currently ranks 281 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 231.97M
28.80 %
#281
$ 61.38K
55,000,000
