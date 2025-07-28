waac

Wrapped AyeAyeCoinWAAC

Live Wrapped AyeAyeCoin price updates and the latest Wrapped AyeAyeCoin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.7

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.73

24h high

$1.77

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wrapped AyeAyeCoin price today is $1.70 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.03K. The table above accurately updates our WAAC price in real time. The price of WAAC is down -2.86% since last hour, down -2.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.20M. WAAC has a circulating supply of 6.00M coins and a max supply of 6.00M WAAC.

Wrapped AyeAyeCoin Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped AyeAyeCoin?

The current market cap of Wrapped AyeAyeCoin is $10.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped AyeAyeCoin?

Currently, 11.78K of WAAC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.74%.

What is the current price of Wrapped AyeAyeCoin?

The price of 1 Wrapped AyeAyeCoin currently costs $1.70.

How many Wrapped AyeAyeCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped AyeAyeCoin is 6.00M. This is the total amount of WAAC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped AyeAyeCoin?

Wrapped AyeAyeCoin (WAAC) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.54M

-2.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 20.03K

Circulating Supply

6,000,000

latest Wrapped AyeAyeCoin news