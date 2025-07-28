Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETHWAETHWETH
Live Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH price updates and the latest Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH news.
The live Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH price today is $4,982.57 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.67M. The table above accurately updates our WAETHWETH price in real time. The price of WAETHWETH is down -0.02% since last hour, up 2.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $202.74M. WAETHWETH has a circulating supply of 40.69K coins and a max supply of 40.69K WAETHWETH.
Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH Stats
What is the market cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH?
The current market cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH is $202.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH?
Currently, 536.32 of WAETHWETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.67M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.96%.
What is the current price of Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH?
The price of 1 Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH currently costs $4,982.57.
How many Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH are there?
The current circulating supply of Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH is 40.69K. This is the total amount of WAETHWETH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH?
Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH (WAETHWETH) currently ranks 339 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
