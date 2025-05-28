wagmi

$0.00753

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.008

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wagmi price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.36M. The table above accurately updates our WAGMI price in real time. The price of WAGMI is down -0.80% since last hour, up 1.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.28M. WAGMI has a circulating supply of 1.82B coins and a max supply of 5.22B WAGMI.

Wagmi Stats

What is the market cap of Wagmi?

The current market cap of Wagmi is $13.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wagmi?

Currently, 313.03M of WAGMI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.58%.

What is the current price of Wagmi?

The price of 1 Wagmi currently costs $0.008.

How many Wagmi are there?

The current circulating supply of Wagmi is 1.82B. This is the total amount of WAGMI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wagmi?

Wagmi (WAGMI) currently ranks 1412 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.68M

1.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#1412

24H Volume

$ 2.36M

Circulating Supply

1,800,000,000

