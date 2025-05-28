wagmigames

$0.00000555

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000005

24h high

$0.000006

VS
USD
BTC

The live WAGMI Games price today is $0.000006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $647.06K. The table above accurately updates our WAGMIGAMES price in real time. The price of WAGMIGAMES is up 2.13% since last hour, up 5.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.21M. WAGMIGAMES has a circulating supply of 2.10T coins and a max supply of 2.20T WAGMIGAMES.

WAGMI Games Stats

What is the market cap of WAGMI Games?

The current market cap of WAGMI Games is $11.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WAGMI Games?

Currently, 116.59B of WAGMIGAMES were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $647.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.29%.

What is the current price of WAGMI Games?

The price of 1 WAGMI Games currently costs $0.000006.

How many WAGMI Games are there?

The current circulating supply of WAGMI Games is 2.10T. This is the total amount of WAGMIGAMES that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WAGMI Games?

WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) currently ranks 1513 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.69M

5.29 %

Market Cap Rank

#1513

24H Volume

$ 647.06K

Circulating Supply

2,100,000,000,000

