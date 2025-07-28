WAI Combinator by VirtualsWAI
The live WAI Combinator by Virtuals price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $93.00K. The table above accurately updates our WAI price in real time. The price of WAI is down -1.69% since last hour, down -7.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.88M. WAI has a circulating supply of 999.37M coins and a max supply of 999.37M WAI.
WAI Combinator by Virtuals Stats
What is the market cap of WAI Combinator by Virtuals?
The current market cap of WAI Combinator by Virtuals is $10.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of WAI Combinator by Virtuals?
Currently, 9.41M of WAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $93.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.65%.
What is the current price of WAI Combinator by Virtuals?
The price of 1 WAI Combinator by Virtuals currently costs $0.01.
How many WAI Combinator by Virtuals are there?
The current circulating supply of WAI Combinator by Virtuals is 999.37M. This is the total amount of WAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of WAI Combinator by Virtuals?
WAI Combinator by Virtuals (WAI) currently ranks 1749 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.13M
-7.65 %
#1749
$ 93.00K
1,000,000,000
/