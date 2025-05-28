wait

The live theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $66.21M. The table above accurately updates our WAIT price in real time. The price of WAIT is down -26.52% since last hour, down -73.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.76M. WAIT has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M WAIT.

theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou Stats

What is the market cap of theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou?

The current market cap of theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou is $9.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou?

Currently, 8.54B of WAIT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $66.21M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -73.93%.

What is the current price of theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou?

The price of 1 theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou currently costs $0.008.

How many theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou are there?

The current circulating supply of theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou is 999.98M. This is the total amount of WAIT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou?

theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou (WAIT) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.05M

-73.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1718

24H Volume

$ 66.21M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

