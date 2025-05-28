wal

$0.564

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.54

24h high

$0.58

The live Walrus price today is $0.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $30.88M. The table above accurately updates our WAL price in real time. The price of WAL is up 0.21% since last hour, down -3.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.82B. WAL has a circulating supply of 1.32B coins and a max supply of 5.00B WAL.

Walrus Stats

What is the market cap of Walrus?

The current market cap of Walrus is $741.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Walrus?

Currently, 54.80M of WAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $30.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.10%.

What is the current price of Walrus?

The price of 1 Walrus currently costs $0.56.

How many Walrus are there?

The current circulating supply of Walrus is 1.32B. This is the total amount of WAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Walrus?

Walrus (WAL) currently ranks 129 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 741.33M

-3.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#129

24H Volume

$ 30.88M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000,000

