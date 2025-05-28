wally

$0.00755

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.02

The live Wally price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.77M. The table above accurately updates our WALLY price in real time. The price of WALLY is down -13.13% since last hour, up 95.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.55M. WALLY has a circulating supply of 999.94M coins and a max supply of 999.94M WALLY.

Wally Stats

What is the market cap of Wally?

The current market cap of Wally is $7.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wally?

Currently, 2.49B of WALLY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.77M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 95.01%.

What is the current price of Wally?

The price of 1 Wally currently costs $0.008.

How many Wally are there?

The current circulating supply of Wally is 999.94M. This is the total amount of WALLY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wally?

Wally (WALLY) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.94M

95.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 18.77M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

