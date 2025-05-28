WANDERWANDER
Live WANDER price updates and the latest WANDER news.
$0.0173
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.02
The live WANDER price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $120.68K. The table above accurately updates our WANDER price in real time. The price of WANDER is down -4.51% since last hour, up 116.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.41M. WANDER has a circulating supply of 589.72M coins and a max supply of 888.89M WANDER.
WANDER Stats
What is the market cap of WANDER?
The current market cap of WANDER is $10.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of WANDER?
Currently, 6.96M of WANDER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $120.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 116.20%.
What is the current price of WANDER?
The price of 1 WANDER currently costs $0.02.
How many WANDER are there?
The current circulating supply of WANDER is 589.72M. This is the total amount of WANDER that is available.
What is the relative popularity of WANDER?
WANDER (WANDER) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 10.77M
116.20 %
#1736
$ 120.68K
590,000,000
