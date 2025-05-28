watc

WATCoinWATC

Live WATCoin price updates and the latest WATCoin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000488

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0005

24h high

$0.0005

VS
USD
BTC

The live WATCoin price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $117.69K. The table above accurately updates our WATC price in real time. The price of WATC is down -0.20% since last hour, down -2.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $27.11M. WATC has a circulating supply of 50.16B coins and a max supply of 55.56B WATC.

WATCoin Stats

What is the market cap of WATCoin?

The current market cap of WATCoin is $24.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WATCoin?

Currently, 241.14M of WATC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $117.69K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.41%.

What is the current price of WATCoin?

The price of 1 WATCoin currently costs $0.0005.

How many WATCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of WATCoin is 50.16B. This is the total amount of WATC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WATCoin?

WATCoin (WATC) currently ranks 1076 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 24.48M

-2.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#1076

24H Volume

$ 117.69K

Circulating Supply

50,000,000,000

latest WATCoin news