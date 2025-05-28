wavax

Wrapped AVAXWAVAX

Live Wrapped AVAX price updates and the latest Wrapped AVAX news.

$23.54

$0

(0%)

24h low

$22.94

24h high

$24.30

The live Wrapped AVAX price today is $23.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.24M. The table above accurately updates our WAVAX price in real time. The price of WAVAX is down -0.80% since last hour, up 1.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $321.48M. WAVAX has a circulating supply of 13.66M coins and a max supply of 13.66M WAVAX.

Wrapped AVAX Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped AVAX?

The current market cap of Wrapped AVAX is $321.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped AVAX?

Currently, 180.13K of WAVAX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.24M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.57%.

What is the current price of Wrapped AVAX?

The price of 1 Wrapped AVAX currently costs $23.54.

How many Wrapped AVAX are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped AVAX is 13.66M. This is the total amount of WAVAX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped AVAX?

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) currently ranks 237 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 321.44M

1.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#237

24H Volume

$ 4.24M

Circulating Supply

14,000,000

