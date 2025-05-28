wawa

WAWA CATWAWA

Live WAWA CAT price updates and the latest WAWA CAT news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00259

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.004

VS
USD
BTC

The live WAWA CAT price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.53M. The table above accurately updates our WAWA price in real time. The price of WAWA is up 1.77% since last hour, down -9.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.59M. WAWA has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 999.97M WAWA.

WAWA CAT Stats

What is the market cap of WAWA CAT?

The current market cap of WAWA CAT is $270.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WAWA CAT?

Currently, 1.36B of WAWA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.96%.

What is the current price of WAWA CAT?

The price of 1 WAWA CAT currently costs $0.003.

How many WAWA CAT are there?

The current circulating supply of WAWA CAT is 100.00B. This is the total amount of WAWA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WAWA CAT?

WAWA CAT (WAWA) currently ranks 233 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 270.83M

-9.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#233

24H Volume

$ 3.53M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

latest WAWA CAT news