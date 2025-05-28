wbc

WorldBrain CoinWBC

Live WorldBrain Coin price updates and the latest WorldBrain Coin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.251

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.24

24h high

$0.27

VS
USD
BTC

The live WorldBrain Coin price today is $0.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $149.42K. The table above accurately updates our WBC price in real time. The price of WBC is up 1.80% since last hour, up 3.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $45.52M. WBC has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 181.51M WBC.

WorldBrain Coin Stats

What is the market cap of WorldBrain Coin?

The current market cap of WorldBrain Coin is $2.56B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WorldBrain Coin?

Currently, 595.78K of WBC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $149.42K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.46%.

What is the current price of WorldBrain Coin?

The price of 1 WorldBrain Coin currently costs $0.25.

How many WorldBrain Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of WorldBrain Coin is 10.00B. This is the total amount of WBC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WorldBrain Coin?

WorldBrain Coin (WBC) currently ranks 34 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.56B

3.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#34

24H Volume

$ 149.42K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

latest WorldBrain Coin news