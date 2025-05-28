WhiteBIT CoinWBT
$31.51
$0
(0%)
24h low
$31.44
24h high
$31.91
The live WhiteBIT Coin price today is $31.51 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.98M. The table above accurately updates our WBT price in real time. The price of WBT is down -0.06% since last hour, down -1.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.25B. WBT has a circulating supply of 144.12M coins and a max supply of 325.30M WBT.
WhiteBIT Coin Stats
What is the market cap of WhiteBIT Coin?
The current market cap of WhiteBIT Coin is $4.54B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of WhiteBIT Coin?
Currently, 792.72K of WBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $24.98M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.01%.
What is the current price of WhiteBIT Coin?
The price of 1 WhiteBIT Coin currently costs $31.51.
How many WhiteBIT Coin are there?
The current circulating supply of WhiteBIT Coin is 144.12M. This is the total amount of WBT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of WhiteBIT Coin?
WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) currently ranks 36 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
