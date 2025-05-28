Wrapped BitcoinWBTC
Live Wrapped Bitcoin price updates and the latest Wrapped Bitcoin news.
price
$107,918
$0
(0%)
24h low
$106,799.00
24h high
$109,102.00
The live Wrapped Bitcoin price today is $107,918.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $211.04M. The table above accurately updates our WBTC price in real time. The price of WBTC is up 0.04% since last hour, down -0.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.90B. WBTC has a circulating supply of 128.81K coins and a max supply of 128.81K WBTC.
about Wrapped Bitcoin
What is Wrapped Bitcoin?
Wrapped Bitcoin Stats
What is the market cap of Wrapped Bitcoin?
The current market cap of Wrapped Bitcoin is $13.92B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Bitcoin?
Currently, 1.96K of WBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $211.04M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.77%.
What is the current price of Wrapped Bitcoin?
The price of 1 Wrapped Bitcoin currently costs $107,918.00.
How many Wrapped Bitcoin are there?
The current circulating supply of Wrapped Bitcoin is 128.81K. This is the total amount of WBTC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Bitcoin?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) currently ranks 12 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.92B
-0.77 %
#12
$ 211.04M
130,000
