$0.226

The live Wrapped Centrifuge price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $325.44K. The table above accurately updates our WCFG price in real time. The price of WCFG is up 1.65% since last hour, down -3.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $45.33M. WCFG has a circulating supply of 200.28M coins and a max supply of 200.28M WCFG.

Wrapped Centrifuge Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped Centrifuge?

The current market cap of Wrapped Centrifuge is $45.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Centrifuge?

Currently, 1.44M of WCFG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $325.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.45%.

What is the current price of Wrapped Centrifuge?

The price of 1 Wrapped Centrifuge currently costs $0.23.

How many Wrapped Centrifuge are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped Centrifuge is 200.28M. This is the total amount of WCFG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Centrifuge?

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) currently ranks 773 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 45.33M

-3.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#773

24H Volume

$ 325.44K

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

