The live W Coin price today is $0.0009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $114.32K. The table above accurately updates our WCO price in real time. The price of WCO is up 3.93% since last hour, up 21.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.83M. WCO has a circulating supply of 2.90B coins and a max supply of 10.00B WCO.
W Coin Stats
What is the market cap of W Coin?
The current market cap of W Coin is $5.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of W Coin?
Currently, 129.43M of WCO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $114.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 21.49%.
What is the current price of W Coin?
The price of 1 W Coin currently costs $0.0009.
How many W Coin are there?
The current circulating supply of W Coin is 2.90B. This is the total amount of WCO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of W Coin?
W Coin (WCO) currently ranks 1646 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
