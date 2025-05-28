wct

WalletConnect TokenWCT

Live WalletConnect Token price updates and the latest WalletConnect Token news.

price

$1.06

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.89

24h high

$1.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live WalletConnect Token price today is $1.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $632.32M. The table above accurately updates our WCT price in real time. The price of WCT is down -0.83% since last hour, up 18.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.06B. WCT has a circulating supply of 186.20M coins and a max supply of 1.00B WCT.

WalletConnect Token Stats

What is the market cap of WalletConnect Token?

The current market cap of WalletConnect Token is $197.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WalletConnect Token?

Currently, 595.96M of WCT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $632.32M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.74%.

What is the current price of WalletConnect Token?

The price of 1 WalletConnect Token currently costs $1.06.

How many WalletConnect Token are there?

The current circulating supply of WalletConnect Token is 186.20M. This is the total amount of WCT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WalletConnect Token?

WalletConnect Token (WCT) currently ranks 317 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 197.64M

18.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#317

24H Volume

$ 632.32M

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

