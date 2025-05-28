wecan

The live Wecan price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $139.24K. The table above accurately updates our WECAN price in real time. The price of WECAN is up 2.53% since last hour, up 4.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.81M. WECAN has a circulating supply of 1.72B coins and a max supply of 2.00B WECAN.

Wecan Stats

What is the market cap of Wecan?

The current market cap of Wecan is $8.60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wecan?

Currently, 28.38M of WECAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $139.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.34%.

What is the current price of Wecan?

The price of 1 Wecan currently costs $0.005.

How many Wecan are there?

The current circulating supply of Wecan is 1.72B. This is the total amount of WECAN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wecan?

Wecan (WECAN) currently ranks 1702 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.60M

4.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1702

24H Volume

$ 139.24K

Circulating Supply

1,700,000,000

