weeth

Wrapped eETHWEETH

Live Wrapped eETH price updates and the latest Wrapped eETH news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2,895.41

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,795.39

24h high

$2,897.17

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wrapped eETH price today is $2,895.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.58M. The table above accurately updates our WEETH price in real time. The price of WEETH is up 0.07% since last hour, up 2.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.68B. WEETH has a circulating supply of 2.31M coins and a max supply of 2.31M WEETH.

Wrapped eETH Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped eETH?

The current market cap of Wrapped eETH is $6.68B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped eETH?

Currently, 8.14K of WEETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.58M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.65%.

What is the current price of Wrapped eETH?

The price of 1 Wrapped eETH currently costs $2,895.41.

How many Wrapped eETH are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped eETH is 2.31M. This is the total amount of WEETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped eETH?

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) currently ranks 28 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.68B

2.65 %

Market Cap Rank

#28

24H Volume

$ 23.58M

Circulating Supply

2,300,000

latest Wrapped eETH news