$0.0000659

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00006

24h high

$0.00009

The live Weirdo price today is $0.00007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $297.37K. The table above accurately updates our WEIRDO price in real time. The price of WEIRDO is down -13.44% since last hour, up 2.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.58M. WEIRDO has a circulating supply of 69.42B coins and a max supply of 69.42B WEIRDO.

Weirdo Stats

What is the market cap of Weirdo?

The current market cap of Weirdo is $4.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Weirdo?

Currently, 4.51B of WEIRDO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $297.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.34%.

What is the current price of Weirdo?

The price of 1 Weirdo currently costs $0.00007.

How many Weirdo are there?

The current circulating supply of Weirdo is 69.42B. This is the total amount of WEIRDO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Weirdo?

Weirdo (WEIRDO) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.86M

2.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 297.37K

Circulating Supply

69,000,000,000

