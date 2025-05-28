WeirdoWEIRDO
Live Weirdo price updates and the latest Weirdo news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000659
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00006
24h high
$0.00009
The live Weirdo price today is $0.00007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $297.37K. The table above accurately updates our WEIRDO price in real time. The price of WEIRDO is down -13.44% since last hour, up 2.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.58M. WEIRDO has a circulating supply of 69.42B coins and a max supply of 69.42B WEIRDO.
Weirdo Stats
What is the market cap of Weirdo?
The current market cap of Weirdo is $4.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Weirdo?
Currently, 4.51B of WEIRDO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $297.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.34%.
What is the current price of Weirdo?
The price of 1 Weirdo currently costs $0.00007.
How many Weirdo are there?
The current circulating supply of Weirdo is 69.42B. This is the total amount of WEIRDO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Weirdo?
Weirdo (WEIRDO) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 4.86M
2.34 %
#1738
$ 297.37K
69,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/