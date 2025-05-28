wel

$0.0416

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live Welshare Health Token price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $80.99K. The table above accurately updates our WEL price in real time. The price of WEL is down -8.46% since last hour, down -11.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $103.96M. WEL has a circulating supply of 245.74M coins and a max supply of 2.50B WEL.

Welshare Health Token Stats

What is the market cap of Welshare Health Token?

The current market cap of Welshare Health Token is $11.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Welshare Health Token?

Currently, 1.95M of WEL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $80.99K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.12%.

What is the current price of Welshare Health Token?

The price of 1 Welshare Health Token currently costs $0.04.

How many Welshare Health Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Welshare Health Token is 245.74M. This is the total amount of WEL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Welshare Health Token?

Welshare Health Token (WEL) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.31M

-11.12 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 80.99K

Circulating Supply

250,000,000

