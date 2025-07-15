WELFWELF
The live WELF price today is $0.88 with a 24-hour trading volume of $100.04K. The table above accurately updates our WELF price in real time. The price of WELF is up 4.79% since last hour, up 13.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.04M. WELF has a circulating supply of 10.87M coins and a max supply of 50.00M WELF.
What is the market cap of WELF?
The current market cap of WELF is $9.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of WELF?
Currently, 113.57K of WELF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $100.04K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.07%.
What is the current price of WELF?
The price of 1 WELF currently costs $0.88.
How many WELF are there?
The current circulating supply of WELF is 10.87M. This is the total amount of WELF that is available.
What is the relative popularity of WELF?
WELF (WELF) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Innovations on Aptos’ technical design through Raptr, Shardines, and Zaptos approach near-optimal latency and throughput by unlocking 100% utilization of network resources, with the capacity to settle 260k transactions per second with latencies less than 800ms. The original Move language was revamped with the launch of Move 2, supporting more expressivity in smart contract logic and a scalable ability to interact with high volume datasets. The ecosystem has benefitted from strong asset inflows, now hosting over $1.3B in stablecoins, $450M in bridged BTC, and $530M in RWAs. Activity in the Aptos ecosystem has grown notably over the past year, with monthly application revenue reaching ~$835k and monthly DEX volumes growing to over $5B, both at new all time highs.
by Luke Leasure
Investors now have a full spectrum of BTC access, from ETFs to mining stocks, corporate treasuries, and income-generating hybrids. Strategy leads with efficient leverage, while Metaplanet targets 1% of BTC supply. Miners like Marathon and Iris offer contrasting strategies, and new instruments like preferreds and convertible ETFs unlock yield and upside. The landscape is mature and diverse, the question isn’t whether to invest in BTC, but how.