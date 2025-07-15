welf

price

$0.881

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.78

24h high

$0.90

VS
USD
BTC

The live WELF price today is $0.88 with a 24-hour trading volume of $100.04K. The table above accurately updates our WELF price in real time. The price of WELF is up 4.79% since last hour, up 13.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.04M. WELF has a circulating supply of 10.87M coins and a max supply of 50.00M WELF.

WELF Stats

What is the market cap of WELF?

The current market cap of WELF is $9.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WELF?

Currently, 113.57K of WELF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $100.04K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.07%.

What is the current price of WELF?

The price of 1 WELF currently costs $0.88.

How many WELF are there?

The current circulating supply of WELF is 10.87M. This is the total amount of WELF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WELF?

WELF (WELF) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.56M

13.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#1722

24H Volume

$ 100.04K

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

