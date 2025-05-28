$0.0331 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.03 24h high $0.03

The live Moonwell price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.68M. The table above accurately updates our WELL price in real time. The price of WELL is up 2.16% since last hour, down -0.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 165.38M. WELL has a circulating supply of 3.35B coins and a max supply of 5.00B WELL .