$0.0331

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Moonwell price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.68M. The table above accurately updates our WELL price in real time. The price of WELL is up 2.16% since last hour, down -0.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $165.38M. WELL has a circulating supply of 3.35B coins and a max supply of 5.00B WELL.

Moonwell Stats

What is the market cap of Moonwell?

The current market cap of Moonwell is $110.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Moonwell?

Currently, 111.30M of WELL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.68M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.47%.

What is the current price of Moonwell?

The price of 1 Moonwell currently costs $0.03.

How many Moonwell are there?

The current circulating supply of Moonwell is 3.35B. This is the total amount of WELL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Moonwell?

Moonwell (WELL) currently ranks 459 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 110.93M

-0.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#459

24H Volume

$ 3.68M

Circulating Supply

3,300,000,000

