The live WEMIX price today is $0.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.13M. The table above accurately updates our WEMIX price in real time. The price of WEMIX is down -1.30% since last hour, down -8.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $181.24M. WEMIX has a circulating supply of 421.61M coins and a max supply of 541.20M WEMIX.

What is the market cap of WEMIX?

The current market cap of WEMIX is $141.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WEMIX?

Currently, 12.34M of WEMIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.34%.

What is the current price of WEMIX?

The price of 1 WEMIX currently costs $0.33.

How many WEMIX are there?

The current circulating supply of WEMIX is 421.61M. This is the total amount of WEMIX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WEMIX?

WEMIX (WEMIX) currently ranks 384 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 141.89M

-8.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#384

24H Volume

$ 4.13M

Circulating Supply

420,000,000

