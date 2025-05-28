wen

$0.000051

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00005

24h high

$0.00005

The live Wen price today is $0.00005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.02M. The table above accurately updates our WEN price in real time. The price of WEN is down -1.37% since last hour, up 1.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $37.14M. WEN has a circulating supply of 727.63B coins and a max supply of 727.63B WEN.

Wen Stats

What is the market cap of Wen?

The current market cap of Wen is $37.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wen?

Currently, 78.68B of WEN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.43%.

What is the current price of Wen?

The price of 1 Wen currently costs $0.00005.

How many Wen are there?

The current circulating supply of Wen is 727.63B. This is the total amount of WEN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wen?

Wen (WEN) currently ranks 860 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 37.14M

1.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#860

24H Volume

$ 4.02M

Circulating Supply

730,000,000,000

