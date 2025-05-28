wexo

The live Wexo price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $93.60K. The table above accurately updates our WEXO price in real time. The price of WEXO is up 0.56% since last hour, up 3.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.87M. WEXO has a circulating supply of 357.02M coins and a max supply of 924.44M WEXO.

Wexo Stats

What is the market cap of Wexo?

The current market cap of Wexo is $9.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wexo?

Currently, 3.63M of WEXO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $93.60K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.83%.

What is the current price of Wexo?

The price of 1 Wexo currently costs $0.03.

How many Wexo are there?

The current circulating supply of Wexo is 357.02M. This is the total amount of WEXO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wexo?

Wexo (WEXO) currently ranks 1660 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 9.22M

3.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#1660

24H Volume

$ 93.60K

Circulating Supply

360,000,000

