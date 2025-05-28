wfca

Live World Friendship Cash price updates and the latest World Friendship Cash news.

$0.0809

$0.08

$0.08

The live World Friendship Cash price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $655.27K. The table above accurately updates our WFCA price in real time. The price of WFCA is down -0.16% since last hour, down -1.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $80.86M. WFCA has a circulating supply of 351.85M coins and a max supply of 1.00B WFCA.

What is the market cap of World Friendship Cash?

The current market cap of World Friendship Cash is $28.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of World Friendship Cash?

Currently, 8.10M of WFCA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $655.27K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.05%.

What is the current price of World Friendship Cash?

The price of 1 World Friendship Cash currently costs $0.08.

How many World Friendship Cash are there?

The current circulating supply of World Friendship Cash is 351.85M. This is the total amount of WFCA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of World Friendship Cash?

World Friendship Cash (WFCA) currently ranks 1011 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 28.45M

-1.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1011

24H Volume

$ 655.27K

Circulating Supply

350,000,000

