$181.21

$0

(0%)

24h low

$177.91

24h high

$184.23

The live Wrapped fragSOL price today is $181.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $265.24K. The table above accurately updates our WFRAGSOL price in real time. The price of WFRAGSOL is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $143.71M. WFRAGSOL has a circulating supply of 793.04K coins and a max supply of 793.04K WFRAGSOL.

Wrapped fragSOL Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped fragSOL?

The current market cap of Wrapped fragSOL is $143.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped fragSOL?

Currently, 1.46K of WFRAGSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $265.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.47%.

What is the current price of Wrapped fragSOL?

The price of 1 Wrapped fragSOL currently costs $181.21.

How many Wrapped fragSOL are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped fragSOL is 793.04K. This is the total amount of WFRAGSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped fragSOL?

Wrapped fragSOL (WFRAGSOL) currently ranks 381 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 143.72M

-0.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#381

24H Volume

$ 265.24K

Circulating Supply

790,000

