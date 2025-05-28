wfrax

The live Wrapped FRAX price today is $2.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $187.97K. The table above accurately updates our WFRAX price in real time. The price of WFRAX is down -0.53% since last hour, down -0.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $45.25M. WFRAX has a circulating supply of 18.39M coins and a max supply of 18.39M WFRAX.

Wrapped FRAX Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped FRAX?

The current market cap of Wrapped FRAX is $45.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped FRAX?

Currently, 76.41K of WFRAX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $187.97K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.53%.

What is the current price of Wrapped FRAX?

The price of 1 Wrapped FRAX currently costs $2.46.

How many Wrapped FRAX are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped FRAX is 18.39M. This is the total amount of WFRAX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped FRAX?

Wrapped FRAX (WFRAX) currently ranks 731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 45.32M

-0.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#731

24H Volume

$ 187.97K

Circulating Supply

18,000,000

