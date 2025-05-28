wgbera

$2.72

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.62

24h high

$2.83

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wrapped gBera price today is $2.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of $200.27K. The table above accurately updates our WGBERA price in real time. The price of WGBERA is down -0.80% since last hour, down -0.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.36M. WGBERA has a circulating supply of 4.54M coins and a max supply of 4.54M WGBERA.

Wrapped gBera Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped gBera?

The current market cap of Wrapped gBera is $12.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped gBera?

Currently, 73.63K of WGBERA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $200.27K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.95%.

What is the current price of Wrapped gBera?

The price of 1 Wrapped gBera currently costs $2.72.

How many Wrapped gBera are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped gBera is 4.54M. This is the total amount of WGBERA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped gBera?

Wrapped gBera (WGBERA) currently ranks 1474 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.38M

-0.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#1474

24H Volume

$ 200.27K

Circulating Supply

4,500,000

