WHALE is a social token backed by rare and valuable NFT assets, which are held in “The Vault”, a publicly audited collection on the OpenSea NFT marketplace. The assets are actively managed by the WHALE DAO and the WHALE team, led by WhaleShark. As a social token, its value is not only dependent on the valuations of NFTs held in the Vault, but also on the strength of the Whale community. It adopts a community-centric approach, by ensuring that loyal members get exclusive benefits for their commitment and contribution to the growth of the project.