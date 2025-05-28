whee

$0.13

The live WHEE price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $208.10K. The table above accurately updates our WHEE price in real time. The price of WHEE is down -26.01% since last hour, up 14.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.72M. WHEE has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M WHEE.

WHEE Stats

What is the market cap of WHEE?

The current market cap of WHEE is $3.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WHEE?

Currently, 1.61M of WHEE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $208.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.14%.

What is the current price of WHEE?

The price of 1 WHEE currently costs $0.13.

How many WHEE are there?

The current circulating supply of WHEE is 21.00M. This is the total amount of WHEE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WHEE?

WHEE (WHEE) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.11M

14.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 208.10K

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

